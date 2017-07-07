Hey Jude, the upcoming movie that marks the acting debut of Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan in Malayalam, recently started rolling in Goa. Mollywood's young star Nivin Pauly appears in the title role. The team of the Shyamaprasad directorial will have its first schedule shooting in Goa, where the movie's major portions will be shot.

Also check: Did you notice Nivin Pauly's new buzz cut look?

"#HeyJude starts rolling! @trishtrashers @Shyamaprasaddir [sic]," Nivin tweeted on July 7 while sharing two stills from the pooja ceremony. In yet another photo surfaced online, Trisha looks extremely happy to be part of the upcoming project.

Nivin had earlier promised Hey Jude to be a tale of love, self-discovery, healing and transformation. The movie's tagline "Be yourself, Love will find you" hints that it would be a romantic entertainer, different to the previous movies helmed by National Film Award-winning filmmaker. Nivin had also said that he will be seen in a unique and challenging character, compared to what he has done so far.

Read more: Trisha returns as a Brahmin girl in Vikram's Saamy 2

Mukesh, Pratap Pothen and Urvashi are also said to be a part of Hey Jude, which is the production venture of Anilkumar. Girish Gangadharan, who cranked the camera for recent blockbuster Angamaly Diaries, will be handling cinematography.

Meanwhile, Nivin is awaiting the release of his first direct Tamil project Richie, which has already started making waves since its teaser release. The young star appears as a "professional rowdy" in the neo-noir action crime movie, directed by Gautham Ramachandran. It is the remake of Kannada movie Ulidavaru Kandathe, which was released in 2014. Trisha also has Mohini, Garjanai, Sathuranga Vettai 2, 1818 and 96 in her kitty lined up for the year.

Watch: Nivin Pauly's Richie teaser hits the internet with a bang [Video]

Check out the photos from the set of Hey Jude here: