Here is good news for gaming enthusiasts! Nintendo is planning to make one of its popular gaming series Mario Kart available on smartphones and it is scheduled to happen in the next financial year.

The Japanese multinational consumer electronics and video game company that created video game franchises like Mario, The Legend of Zelda and Pokemon has announced on Twitter that a new mobile application called Mario Kart Tour is in development and it will be released in the next fiscal year ending in March 2019.

This means the Mario Kart Tour app will be released any time between April 2018 and March 2019.

The checkered flag has been raised and the finish line is near. A new mobile application is now in development: Mario Kart Tour! #MarioKartTour Releasing in the fiscal year ending in March 2019. pic.twitter.com/8GIyR7ZM4z — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 1, 2018

The announcement of the Mario Kart Tour app came after the release of Nintendo's popular games namely Super Mario Run, Fire Emblem Heroes, Miitomo and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp to mobile phones, in line with the company's plans to release at least two or three games per year to smartphones.

Nintendo made the popular auto-running video game Super Mario Run available to iOS devices in 2016 before expanding it to Android smartphones in the following year. It also announced Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp game for mobile phones last year.