HMD Global Oy, the official brand licensee of Nokia is all geared up to launch the new Nokia 5 with higher RAM capacity in India soon.

The company has tied up with Flipkart to sell the new Nokia 5 (3GB RAM) model from midnight on Tuesday, November 7, for Rs 13,499 — Rs 600 more the generic model (with 2GB RAM).

As a launch offer, Flipkart is offering 5 percent discount for Axis Buzz card users and also 5GB additional 4G Internet data for Reliance Jio userswho subscribe to the tariff plan of Rs 309 or above (only for 10 recharges) till August 31, 2018.

Furthermore, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 12,500 discount exchange for old mobile phones, provided they are in working condition.

There are several lucrative EMI (Easy Monthly Instalment) options, as well.

Except the RAM upgrade, everything else is same for the new Nokia 5 model. It sports a 5.0-inch HD (1280x720p) screen with 2.5D Gorilla Glass shield and comes with a 13MP camera on the back, an 8MP snapper on the front with 84-degree wide-angle field of view, a Snapdragon 430 CPU, 16GB internal storage and a 3,000mAh battery.

In a related development, HMD Global Oy is scheduled to launch the new Nokia 2 in India in mid-November. It is an entry-level Android phone and the USP of the Nokia 2 is its battery.

It comes packed with a massive 4,100mAh cell, which is more than enough to run the phone for two days under mixed usage.

The entry-level Nokia 2 also comes with a premium aluminium frame to offer stability to the structure and a sturdy polycarbonate-based shell on the back.

On the front, it flaunts a 5-inch HD (1280x720p) LCD IPS screen made of low-power consumption LTPS (Low Temperature PolySilicon) material and also Gorilla Glass 3 shield on top.

Inside, it comes packed with a 1.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 quad-core (ARM Cortex A7 x 4) processor backed by the Adreno 308 graphics engine, Android 7.1.1 Nougat (with guarantee of Android Oreo update), 1GB RAM, 8GB storage (expandable via microSD card), a standard 8MP camera with LED flash support and a 5MP front-snapper.

The company has announced the only global price of the Nokia 2, which is €99 ($115/ Rs 7,462).

Key specifications of Nokia 5: