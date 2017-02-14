Earlier in February, LG confirmed to launch the flagship G6 on February 26, a day before the start of the internationally acclaimed consumer electronics show-case event Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, Barcelona (February 27-March 2).

Now, the company has sent out an exclusive teaser image to Android Central with a message – "Reliability. Check, Check, Check." It indicates that the LG's engineers have done several tests to make sure the upcoming LG G6 will be worth the purchase and the rest-assured consumers will not face any issues, be it the 'battery safety' concerns evoked by rival Samsung's Galaxy Note7 fiasco or the company's own mismanagement of bootloop bug, which affected several of its devices including LG G5, Nexus 5X, V10 and the recent V20 series.

LG's pro-active initiation, to send custom teasers to different technology blogs, shows that LG has taken note of the issues seen in its own devices and also in the competitors' and hopefully, delivers a good reliable phone.

LG G6: What we know so far about G5 successor

As per official teasers released by LG, the G6 phone is expected to feature a wide screen and yet boast compact body (see the image below), durable (water-proof) body, long-lasting battery and a really good camera with a wide-angle view of field.

It is also said to boast wireless charging, contactless payment (LG Pay) and advanced Iris scanner. Unlike Samsung's infamously retired Galaxy Note 7, which had a dedicated IR-based scanner, the LG device's ocular-based biometric technology will also make use of the front camera for more accurate reading of the Iris and reduce the false rejection ratio.

Another interesting aspect of LG G6 is that it is expected to house not one, but two digital butler options—Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Other expected features of LG G6 include Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor, 4GB or 6GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB storage.

