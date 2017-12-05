Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro, which recently got certified by FCC (Federal Communications Commission) and Wi-Fi Alliance, has now got leaked in images, hinting that the budget Android phone launch is just around the corner.

In the pictures (courtesy, OnLeaks), the upcoming Galaxy J2 Pro looks very premium compared to the previous iteration. It has a curvaceous body with round corners having a matte finish on the shell. We are not sure whether the back-side cover is made up of plastic, but the shiny frame certainly looks like it is made of metal, a significant upgrade. It houses power button to the right, whereas the volume rockers are placed to the left, while the 3.5mm audio sits on top of the edge and the bottom features microUSB port (most likely the v2.0) in the middle and a mic on the side.

The phone also has a single-camera module on the top-centre with LED flash below, and further down, it has Samsung engraving.

On the front, the device comes with a physical capsule-like home button with metallic edges, hinting it will house fingerprint sensor, as well. On top, it houses front-camera in the left corner, a speaker in the centre and a LED flash to its right.

The dead season is about to end up soon! Awaiting 2018 leaks season to start for real with the most anticipated smartphones leaks, here comes your very 1st look at the upcoming new #Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro (360° video + dimensions) on behalf of @91mobiles... https://t.co/6Oh9QqYpG8 pic.twitter.com/JzxukSmjw2 — Steve H. (@OnLeaks) December 4, 2017

In the images, the display is off, but we are sure that it does have FullView screen with 18:9 aspect ratio like we see in mid-range and top-end phones. But, rumour has it that Samsung will bring the company's proprietary 'Infinity Display' seen in Galaxy S8 and the Note8 series to the upper mid-range Galaxy A (2018) series.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the upcoming Galaxy J2 Pro is said to have 5.0-inch HD screen (1280x720p) display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, Android Nougat (with Oreo update coming later), Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and a full day battery.

Word on the street is that Samsung will unveil the new Galaxy J2 Pro in early 2018.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on Samsung products.