A 21-year-old student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was allegedly raped by two Afghan nationals in south Delhi's Green Park last week. Both the accused have been arrested and sent to 14 days judicial custody.

Also read: Rape videos being sold at Rs. 50-150 in Uttar Pradesh

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chinmoy Biswal, the preliminary investigation has revealed that both the accused were living as refugees in India on a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) card. A FIR was filed on January 12.

The accused have been identified as 27-year-old Twaab Ahmed alias Saleem and 31-year-old Sulaiman Ahmadi, the Indian Express reported.

"Both the men are from Afghanistan and live in Delhi on a UNHCR card. Saleem is an event manager, while Sulaiman is unemployed. Saleem has been here for the last 10 years, while Sulaiman has been here for two years," Biswal said.

Police said that the victim was an undergraduate student at JNU. She had met Saleem when she went to a pub in Hauz Khas Village along with a friend last week. Saleem allegedly invited them to his house in Green Park for a party, according to the victim's statement to police.

"When she went to Saleem's house along with her friend, three of Saleem's friends, including Sulaiman, were present there. Eventually, her friend was dropped off at JNU. The woman told police that she returned to Saleem's home and they consumed alcohol," the officer said.

The woman claims that when she woke up next morning, she saw Sulaiman forcing himself on her. She then realised that Saleem and Sulaiman had raped her when she was unconscious. The two men threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident.

"The woman returned to her hostel in JNU and narrated the ordeal to her friends, who encouraged her to approach police," the officer was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

The 21-year-old student recorded her statement following which she was taken to a nearby hospital for medical examination, which confirmed sexual assault.

An FIR has been filed under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code with Safdarjung Enclave police station.

"After registering the FIR, police started their investigation and arrested both the accused from their residences. They initially tried to mislead investigators by cooking up a false story, but after sustained interrogation, they broke down. They were later arrested and sent to judicial custody by a Delhi court," the officer said.