NASA's Cassini spacecraft has stumbled into persistent objects in the Saturn's F ring.

Also Read: NASA looks to solve mystery behind the presence of dark matter in massive M31 galaxy

Cassini spotted two such objects in the spring of 2016 while sweeping Saturn's higher orbits.

The two objects, dubbed F16QA and F16QB, were discovered by Cassini on February 5, 2017. The researchers found that such celestial bodies occasionally bore through the F-ring resulting in collisional structures. The phenomenon has been observed in 2006 and 2007 with respect to object, dubbed S/2004 S 6.

"While these objects may be mostly loose agglomerations of tiny ring particles, scientists suspect that small, fairly solid bodies lurk within each object, given that they have survived several collisions with the ring since their discovery," a NASA statement revealed.

"The faint retinue of dust around them is likely the result of the most recent collision each underwent before these images were obtained," the statement added.

As per the researchers, these objects organise into loose clusters in Saturn's F ring under the influence of the moon, Prometheus. It's more like the survival of fittest in the space; the clusters that stand repeated collisions over time tend to develop an orbit.

On February 5, 2017, Cassini's narrow-angle camera captured the photos from Saturn's F ring, from a distance of 982,000 kilometres (610,000 miles) -- the image at the left -- and 894,000 kilometres (556,000 miles) -- the image on the right-- with 6 kilometres (4 miles) per pixel as the image scale.

The Cassini mission, a joint project of NASA, European Space Agency (ESA) and the Italian Space Agency, was launched in 1997.