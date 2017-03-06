Apple, iPhone 6, 32GB, iPhone 6 (2017), Taiwan Mobile, China, price,specifications
[Representational Image] New Apple iPhone 6 (2017) model with 32GB storage exclusively in select Asian markets. In Picture: A man inspects the Apple iPhone 6 Plus at an electronics store in Mumbai, India, July 23, 2015Reuters

American technology major Apple, which was rumoured to hold a product launch event in March to unveil a new line of iPad and iPhone SE series, has introduced the new iPhone 6 storage model exclusively in Asia.

Apple's iPhone 6, which made its debut in September 2014 came in 16GB, 64GB and 128GB internal storages. Now, it is now available in a 32GB-based gold hued body via Taiwan Mobile, reported 9to5Mac. Except the storage, rest of the features are the same as seen in the original model.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S8 release date details leaked; Here's what we know about Galaxy S7 successor so far

It is widely reportedly that the aforementioned model had already hit the Chinese market last month, but it was officially announced in Taiwan just a few days ago. It is slated to go on sale on March 10 via Taiwan Mobile network carrier. It is offering the phone with a contract. Buyers can grab it for zero down payment, but have to sign in for subscription plan -- NT$1,399 (US$45/€43/Rs.30,015) per month for two and half years (30 months). Interested buyers can log in to Taiwan Mobile's website to pre-book the new iPhone 6 model this Friday.

Apple, iPhone 6, 2017, iPhone 6 32GB, Taiwan Mobile, China, price, specifications, launch, sale, iPhone 6 (2017)
New Apple iPhone 6 (2017) model with 32GB storage exclusively in select Asian marketsTaiwan Mobile (official) website (screen-shot)

Is the new Apple iPhone 6(2017) 32GB model available in India?

Though not officially confirmed by Apple, e-commerce giant Amazon India is selling the new iPhone 6 (32GB) model in space grey colour options. It costs Rs. 28,999. Interested buyers can avail up to Rs. 13,532 discount via exchange deal.

Apple, iPhone 6 32GB, India, Amazon, iPhone 6 (2017), Amazon India
New Apple iPhone 6 (2017) model with 32GB storage exclusively in select Asian marketsAmazon India official site (screen-shot)

As of now, there is no word on whether Apple has any plans of launching the new iPhone 6 (32GB) gold in other international markets.

Watch this space for latest news on Apple.

Key specifications of Apple iPhone 6:

Model Apple iPhone 6
Display 4.7-inch LED-backlit IPS screen with Retina HD (aka full HD) with 1334 x 750p resolution
  • Pixel density: 326 ppi (pixels per inch)
  • Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating on front
  • Dual-domain pixels for wider viewing angles
OS iOS v8.0 (new iOS 10.2.1 version available)
Processor 20-nanometer class based second generation 64-bit A8 chipset which is 25-percent faster (50-percent faster graphics too) than the A7 in iPhone 5S.
  • It is aptly supported by second generation, M8 motion co-processor
Storage capacity 16GB/32GB (NEW)/64GB/128GB
Camera
  • Main: New 8-megapixel iSight camera with 1.5µ pixels, f/2.2 aperture, True-Tone flash, hybrid IR filter, five-element lens, sapphire crystal lens cover,
  • Front: 1.2-megapixel FaceTime camera with f/2.2 aperture, auto-HDR,720p HD video recording
Battery
  • Talk time: up to 14 hours (3G)
  • Standby time: close to 10 days (250 hours)
Network 3G & 4G-LTE (with new VoLTE technology for high quality voice-calling)
Add-ons Finger-print sensor (much better Tough-ID security feature), Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac), Wi-Fi calling (in select markets), Bluetooth v4.0, NFC, GPS/GLONASS
Dimensions 138.1 x 67.0 x 6.9 mm
Weight 129 g
Colours gold, silver or space gray
Also read
Quick Links