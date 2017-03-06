American technology major Apple, which was rumoured to hold a product launch event in March to unveil a new line of iPad and iPhone SE series, has introduced the new iPhone 6 storage model exclusively in Asia.

Apple's iPhone 6, which made its debut in September 2014 came in 16GB, 64GB and 128GB internal storages. Now, it is now available in a 32GB-based gold hued body via Taiwan Mobile, reported 9to5Mac. Except the storage, rest of the features are the same as seen in the original model.

It is widely reportedly that the aforementioned model had already hit the Chinese market last month, but it was officially announced in Taiwan just a few days ago. It is slated to go on sale on March 10 via Taiwan Mobile network carrier. It is offering the phone with a contract. Buyers can grab it for zero down payment, but have to sign in for subscription plan -- NT$1,399 (US$45/€43/Rs.30,015) per month for two and half years (30 months). Interested buyers can log in to Taiwan Mobile's website to pre-book the new iPhone 6 model this Friday.

Is the new Apple iPhone 6(2017) 32GB model available in India?

Though not officially confirmed by Apple, e-commerce giant Amazon India is selling the new iPhone 6 (32GB) model in space grey colour options. It costs Rs. 28,999. Interested buyers can avail up to Rs. 13,532 discount via exchange deal.

As of now, there is no word on whether Apple has any plans of launching the new iPhone 6 (32GB) gold in other international markets.

Key specifications of Apple iPhone 6: