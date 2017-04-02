New Line Cinema and Warner Bros Pictures has brought the first trailer of Annabelle: Creation online on Saturday. Director David F Sandberg also unveiled the first trailer of 2014's hit horror film Annabelle's prequel at WonderCon in Anaheim, California.

The story of Annabelle: Creation focuses on the tragic death of a little girl. Several years after her death, her father, who is a professional doll maker, and mother welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, who soon become the target of the dollmaker's possessed creation, Annabelle.

During Warner Bros. panel at WonderCon, director Sandberg discussed the framing of his film as a prequel and origin story of Annabelle. Annabelle, the possessed doll's character was previously introduced in the Conjuring films.

She’s back. Here is your exclusive look at the official WonderCon poster for #AnnabelleCreation! pic.twitter.com/u1fyllcPz2 — Annabelle: Creation (@annabellemovie) March 31, 2017

He said: "This is a prequel; hence, the Creation title. We actually see her being made, which was really fun for me, I probably wouldn't have been as interested in making it if it had been a straight continuation of the first movie."

"[#AnnabelleCreation was] my chance to do my version of an old school horror film." - Dir David F. Sandberg #WonderCon pic.twitter.com/WulGW6ZBSm — Annabelle: Creation (@annabellemovie) April 1, 2017

Annabelle: Creation stars Stephanie Sigman (SPECTRE), Talitha Bateman (The 5th Wave), Lulu Wilson (Ouija: Origin of Evil), Philippa Coulthard (After the Dark), Grace Fulton (Badland), Lou Lou Safran (The Choice), Samara Lee (The Last Witch Hunter), Tayler Buck (debut film), Anthony LaPaglia (Without a Trace) and Miranda Otto (The Lord of the Rings Trilogy).

The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11.