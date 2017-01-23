Over the weekend, Netflix dropped a new Canadian based series called Frontier featuring Jason Momoa. The show elicited positive response from critics and viewers. The actor claimed he was perfect for the role as he lives in similar settings (as seen in Frontier). And to convince the makers, he invited them home.

"I wanted them to see how I love that time period. In my man cave, I have tomahawks, throwing knives and old black-bear furs. There are skulls and weapons everywhere. I feel like if Tom Waits walked into my man cave, he'd go, [rumbling imitation of Waits] "I could write an album in here." the actor told Gulf News.

Momoa's Instagram account is full of pictures of him and his family doing a lot of outdoor activities. The star and his family are often seen taking road trips, archery and rock climbing, so it is obvious that the role came naturally to the actor.

Talking about how he got the role of Drogo from Game of Thrones, Momoa revealed that he danced for the casting team. "On GoT, [Drogo] doesn't say much. So how do you convey him? There's nothing in the script. So I said: "I have this idea. Is it OK to do [a dance] before the audition?" And they were like, "Oh, sure." Then I did the Haka. It was challenging to do the audition afterward — I couldn't stop my heart from beating. The first time I did it, they were very scared. But then they wanted me to come back in so they could put it on tape," Momoa shares.

Well, viewers are just happy that you got these off-beat TV show roles in the most unusual ways. Frontier has been renewed for the second and third season but Momoa will be busy shooting for his upcoming Justice League movie. Until then, fans can enjoy watching him on Netflix as all the episodes are available on the streaming platform.