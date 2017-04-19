In a shocking incident, Joann Davis, a 75-year-old grandmother from Lake Elsinore, California, was targeted by NASA's SWAT team because she was in possession of a real moon 'rock'.

Joann had been going through some financially tough times looking after her grandchildren after the death of her daughter, and her son's illness. This lunar 'rock' was given to her by her late husband Robert Davis who worked as an Apollo 11 engineer.

Joann wanted to sell the rice-sized moon rock, to NASA for $1.7 million, but she never imagined the fallout of that decision.

It was on May 19, 2011, when she stood in a Denny's restaurant parking lot that she fell victim to a NASA sting operation to seize the rock from her. A federal agent kept asking her questions regarding the moon rock. He continued interrogating her on the spot, despite knowing that Davis was a 75-year-old woman. She claimed she was so scared that she urinated on the spot.

"He kept saying, 'You will be going to federal court, you will be going to federal jail,' " Davis said on Friday, according to a mercurynews.com report.

She mailed NASA regarding the sale of the moon rock, but instead of informing her that it was illegal to sell moon rock, NASA officials interrogated the helpless old woman.

Davis's detention in a parking lot by a NASA agent was criticised in court on Thursday April 13, 2017. It was defined as "unreasonably prolonged and unnecessarily degrading", mercurynews.com reported.

According to alien and UFO hunter Tyler Glockner from Secure Team 10, Davis also worked for NASA, along with her husband, and he decried the treatment meted out to her 50 years later. A case was filed against her by the space agency, as any material collected during a space mission is government property.

The case was later dropped by the agency, but Davis felt her constitutional rights were violated by the long detention. She filed a case against one of the agents who detained her in her urine-soaked pants, for two hours!

According to a report by mercurynews.com, her late husband Robert was gifted the rock by Neil Armstrong! But as per an affidavit in the case, Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, told the investigators that he never gave or sold lunar material to anyone, he died in 2012.

She will be 80 years old next month and the case she filed against NASA is still ongoing. Unfortunately, Davis lost her son seven months after the incident.