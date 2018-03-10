Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's personal life is a roller coaster ride. The recent buzz is that he has been summoned by Thane police for reportedly spying on his estranged wife.

According to IANS, Nawaz is accused of keeping Call Detail Record (CDR) of his estranged wife Sheeba. The report further said that the details were obtained from private detectives hired by Nawaz.

It is stated that these call records will prove beneficiary to the actor for the divorce procedure. Thus, police summoned Nawaz, Sheeba and his lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Abhishek Trimukhi told IANS: "Three arrested accused, Prasad Palekar, Ajinkya Nagargoje and Jigar Makhwana, informed the police that an advocate had obtained the CDRs of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife from private detectives. Hence to verify the same, we have summoned them."

"We have summoned Nawazuddin, his lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui and wife Sheeba to find out who is the one who ordered to obtain CDR illegally. CDR can be obtained only by an officer of the rank of SP. But the private detectives were selling CDR data to private clients for Rs 30,000-50,000," he added.

Nawaz's name came to light when one of the accused detectives mentioned him to the cops. Police are investigating an inter-state CDR (call detail record) racket run by private detectives in Mumbai and Thane. This racket was unearthed on January 24.

Till now, it has not been proved whether Nawaz is guilty or not.

Nawaz's personal life has been in the news since his autobiography was published. It created a big controversy as his relationships before marriage were described in details.

The actor even lost a movie project because of his infamous memoir 'An Ordinary Life'. It had cost him the role of Shiv Sena's founding father Balasaheb Thackeray in his biopic.

"Nawaz was considered very seriously for the role — he has the gravitas to pull off Balasaheb's personality. But lately, he has been in the news for the wrong reasons," a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.