NASA's Cassini spacecraft has come up with some amazing images of Saturn's moon Pandora. The high-resolution images were released by the American space agency on Thursday, December 22.

The potato-shaped moon of the ringed planet was beautifully captured by the spacecraft on December 18. The photographs were taken from a distance of around 40,500 kilometres (25,200 miles) and the image scale is 787 feet (240 meters) per pixel.

NASA also revealed that the diameter of the Pandora moon is 18 kilometres (50 miles). Cassini had previously taken images of Saturn's northern hemisphere, which included the curiosity-arousing pictures of Saturn's hexagon-shaped jet stream.

Saturn's moon Pandora is present at the F-ring -- the outermost thick ring of the planet, which is approximately 805 kilometres (500 miles).

"Cassini-Huygens mission is a cooperative project of NASA, ESA (European Space Agency) and the Italian Space Agency," NASA said in a statement.

The Saturn-exploring spacecraft, Cassini, has previously explored the gas giant planet's F-ring from a distance of approximately 10,944 kilometres (6,800 miles).

This snap taken by the spacecraft reveals the Encke Gap, which is present in the lower corner of the left side of the image, The TeCake reported. The wideness of the gap is believed to be 325 kilometres (202 miles).

From our new Ring-Grazing orbit, we've captured some of the highest-resolution views ever of Saturn's moon Pandora https://t.co/UoG2LwYprC pic.twitter.com/DQXchDtcyy — CassiniSaturn (@CassiniSaturn) December 21, 2016

This photo was captured by the spacecraft on August 12 at an angle of 23 degrees above the plane of the ring, from the sunlit side of Saturn. When this snap was captured, the spacecraft was at a distance of approximately 1.46 million kilometres (907,000 miles) from Saturn, NASA said.