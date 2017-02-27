After Nasa announced last week that seven earth-sized planets, known as exoplanets, were discovered by its Spitzer Space Telescope, people on Twitter have been suggesting new names for them with the hash tag #7Namesfor7NewPlanets.

The TRAPPIST-1 is located 39.5 light years away. It is a dwarf star located in the solar system called Aquarius.

The hash tag trended in the US and had some interesting suggestions for names.

Many, including American astrophysicist Neil Degrasse Tyson, suggested that they be named after the Snow White and Seven Dwarfs.

They orbit a dwarf star. Clearly they should be named: Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Happy, Sleepy, Sneezy and Grumpy #7NamesForNewPlanets — Sian (@Sianny_T) February 26, 2017

However, people thought of funny and ridiculous names for the stars. One Twitter user suggested it be named after Game of Thrones character Hodor.

1. Hold the door

2. Hold the door

3. Hold the door

4. Hod the door

5. Hodoor

6. Hodor

7. Hodor.....? #7NamesForNewPlanets — Jesse Barfield (@JesseBarfieldPi) February 24, 2017

While another user suggested the names of the Weasley family from the Harry Potter series.

#7NamesForNewPlanets

Ron

Fred

George

Charlie

Percy

Ginny

Bill — hannah (@HannahhWolfee) February 27, 2017

While another Twitter user suggested names referring to various fictional franchises like the Hitchhiker's guide to the Galaxy, Doctor Who and others.

One Twitter user thought it best to name the seven planets after the Kardashians.

One user wanted to name them after what seems like the only movie franchise he followed.