A NASA astronaut, (late) Lt Col Ellison Onizuka, claimed he saw the carcasses of aliens in a clip of the legendary Rosewell crash of 1947.

Also Read: Mother refuses to breastfeed "alien" baby born in Bihar, India [VIDEO]



History of the Roswell UFO crash

It is alleged that a UFO crashed into a farm near Rosewell, New Mexico in mid-1947. Official reports claim that the object that did crash at the site was a United States Air Force (USAF) weather balloon, but many others believe it was a flying disc of UFO origin.

This crash sparked conspiracy theorists and ufologists to formulate theories about the incident claiming that one or more UFOs had crashed at the site, the military had recovered the bodies of the aliens on board, and were suppressing the incident.

Lt Col Onizuka died in the Challenger space shuttle blast of 1986. Prior to that he revealed that he saw dead aliens. He allegedly made the statement to Clark C McClelland, a former operator of the NASA space shuttle fleet, and his colleague, Express reported.

He told McClelland about the incident when they were at NASA during a routine preparatory mission and asked McClelland for his views on alien life.

McClelland later wrote an article about their conversation titled 'Alien Disclosure From an Astronaut' and revealed what Onizuka had told him.

In the article McClelland wrote that "[Mr Onizuka] had a surprising experience along with other US Air Force (USAF) aerospace flight engineers and pilots while on military training duty at McClellan air force base, about eight or nine years prior to his astronaut training. He and this group were at this base for specialised training when they were directed to report to a viewing room," as quoted by Express.

"As they were seated, the room darkened and a movie began without the usual official introduction by a USAF officer."

According to McClelland, Onizuka told him he was shocked when the film showed a room the looked like it was meant for medical examinations, which had table-like objects in it with small bodies on them.

Here's what the video showing what Onizuka had seen in the film:

The military initially announced that it had spotted the remains of a crashed UFO in the nearby New Mexico desert, but the next day they changed their statement, saying it was a USAF weather balloon, which raised suspicions.

Alleged eyewitnesses said that alien bodies were present at the crash site and were removed, along with the remains of the craft, and carried to Nevada's top secret Area 51 military base.

Onizuka described the creatures to be strange, humanoid in shape and small in size; this description was similar to the one given by witnesses of the incident in 1947: "They all had large heads, large eyes, slight torsos, arms, and legs. They did not appear to be of earthly origin."

This video could be the real Rosewell UFO crash footage:

Related