Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are in the best phase of their lives. With only a couple of months left for their impending marriage, they started getting ready for the D-day. The latest buzz is that the wedding will be a three-day event.

Two wedding ceremonies

As they belong to different religions, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya will have two wedding ceremonies – one as per the Hindu customs and the other according to Christian rituals.

The first day of the wedding will be performed as per the Hindu customs and the following Sunday they will exchange vows in a heritage church in Goa. It will be held between October 8 and 10.

Limited guests

Surprisingly, the wedding is expected to have the presence of only limited friends and family members.

"It will be a weekend wedding with just a close bunch of friends and family – say a 100-odd people. There will be a traditional Telugu ceremony on Day 1. The following Sunday, there will be a Christian wedding at a heritage church in Goa where Sam – Chay will exchange vows," a TOI report quoted a source as saying.

40-day honeymoon

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha became friends when they worked together in their debut movie Ye Maya Chesave in 2010. Their relationship ripened with passing years.

After the wedding, the couple has planned for a lengthy honeymoon. They will begin the journey from the US to revisit the memories of Ye Maya Chesave and head on to several other countries and explore new places during their 40-day trip, say reports.