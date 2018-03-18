Baba Vanga – the famous blind Bulgarian mystic — reportedly predicted years ago that Russia and its current President Vladimir Putin would dominate the world.

Vanga breathed her last in 1996. It was during a meeting with writer Valentin Sidorov in 1979 she had revealed the future of Russia, reported the dailypost.co.uk.

She said: "All will thaw, as if ice, only one remain untouched - Vladimir's glory, glory of Russia.

"Too much it is brought in a victim. Nobody can stop Russia.

"All will be removed by her from the way and not only will be kept, but also becomes the lord of the world. "

The prophetess also said Russia will be the world's only superpower.

Her chilling predictions do not end here, she also uttered that World War 3 will happen and nuclear weapons will be used.

Currently, Russia and Britain are at loggerheads with each other. Russia has decided to expel 23 British diplomats and close the British Consulate in St. Petersburg after London expelled Russian diplomats following the poisoning of a former spy and his daughter on British soil.

This decision came a day before Russia's presidential election, which Putin is expected to win.

Baba Vanga is known for making predictions that have come true. She predicted the 9/11 attacks, tsunami, Brexit, the rise of terror groups such as ISIS and Taliban and Barrack Obama's presidential term.

While predicting the 9/11 terror attacks, she had said, "American brethren will fall after being attacked by the steel birds. The wolves will be howling in a bush, and innocent blood will gush."

Though it has been 22 years since she passed away, she predicted a few things about 2018. The mystic predicted that China will surpass the US and scientists will be discovering a new form of energy in Venus. And guess what? NASA has planned to launch a robotic spacecraft called the Parker Solar Probe in July to study the outer corona of the Sun by using Venus' gravitational force.