Smartphone leader Samsung is reportedly working on a new mobile with MediaTek chipset after a long time.

A mystery Samsung phone bearing model number: SM-G615F has been spotted on GFXBench platform, revealing that the device will be powered by MediaTek's MT6757 (Cortex A53 - ARMv8) octa-core CPU with ARM Mali-T880 MP2 graphics processor.

The phone will sport a 5.7-inch full HD (1920x1080p) display, Android 7.0 Nougat OS backed 3GB RAM, 32GB inbuilt storage, 12MP camera on both sides with 1080p video recording feature.

As of now, there is no word on the device's moniker. With MediaTek processor being used, we believe Samsung might come with new Galaxy series phones, because, the company, depending on the region of sale, usually incorporates Qualcomm or in-house built Exynos in its mid-range phones.

We also believe that the MediaTek processor-based Samsung phone is most likely to be launched in emerging markets like China, India and Africa.

Watch this space for latest news on Samsung phones.

