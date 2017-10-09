A new UFO sighting was reported from Devon County in West Country, the United Kingdom on September 29.

A mysterious light was spotted hovering over the skies of West Country. The UFO was seen at Cley Hill in Warminster.

The craft was spotted by Tasha Colliss and her husband on September 29 from their kitchen, and they shot a video of the UFO in the sky around 7:45 pm.

"I spotted it from our home in Haygrove Close, Warminster. Our kitchen window overlooks Cley Hill. We have never seen anything like this before," Tasha was quoted as saying by devonlive.com.

You can watch the footage of the bizarre object here:

Instances of UFO sightings had taken place in UK's Cley Hill earlier as well. In August, an unidentified craft was spotted in the city of Frome in Somerset by a resident named Jeremy Le Fevre, while he was going home after his performance with the Frome Street Bandits at the Cheese and Grain Rum Festival.

Fevre assessed the movements of the mysterious flying object which portrayed strange lights.

"I had never seen anything like it before. It really caught my eye. It went on for quite some time before flying off into the distance towards Longleat," Fevre said.

"It was emitting green and red colours. It looked to me like it could have been fireworks attached to a drone. It's still very much unidentified though," he added.

A local rambler named Nigel Vile, who often goes for walking in that region explained how the experts tagged Warminster as "Britain's UFO capital".

"Some experts have gone as far as to describe the nearby town of Warminster as Britain's UFO capital on account of a phenomena first encountered in the mid-1960s that became known as the 'Warminster Thing'" Vile told devonlive.com.

"Strange noises were heard in the skies above the town, and an equally strange shimmering light was observed in the vicinity," he recalled the first UFO sighting in the area.