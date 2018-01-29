A mysterious manuscript known as the Voynich manuscript had kept the scientists baffled thus far as no one was able to solve it.

The Voynich manuscript is an illustrated codex hand-written in an unknown writing system. It was discovered in the 1800s and belongs to the 15th century.

ALSO READ: Man declared dead by doctors dies 8 hours later in mortuary

According to the beliefs and assumptions of religious figures and self-proclaimed prophets, the text of the manuscript contained ancient prophecies and godly revelations, a report by Daily Star said.

The text of this mysterious manuscript has finally been decoded by the experts from the University of Alberta, said the report.

It was Artificial intelligence (AI) applied by computing science Professor Greg Kondrak and graduate student Bradley Hauer that helped decrypt the ancient manuscript.

ALSO READ: Georgia: Missing college girl's body found decomposing in mall

It was detected that the text was written in Hebrew and the time-consuming process to decode it can begin now.

With the help of AI, the scientists managed to figure out the meaning of a sentence that will aid them to decipher the remaining text.

The sentence meant: "She made recommendations to the priest, man of the house and me and people," said the Daily Star report.

ALSO READ: Woman and her partner made 10-year-old son carry out sex act and took naked selfies

Many words in the manuscript appear to be jumbled up, and the researcher will reportedly require the help of ancient Hebrew historians to figure out the meaning of these words.

The scientists used 400 different languages and alphagrams to be able to break the first part of the code of the text.

An alphagram is an alphabetical anagram of a word.

ALSO READ: Guys beware! Sex robots will make men obsolete in the future

"It turned out that over 80 percent of the words were in a Hebrew dictionary, but we didn't know if they made sense together," Kondrak was quoted by Daily Star as saying.

"It came up with a sentence that is grammatical, and you can interpret it," he added.

The manuscript is named after Wilfrid Voynich, a Polish book dealer who purchased it in 1912.

The manuscript had been a mystery for mankind over centuries. It will be finally be translated with the help of the power of AI.

ALSO READ: Discovery of 1,700-year-old 'Mummified Aliens' in Peru's Nazca is NOT A HOAX, claims scientist [VIDEO]

Viekko Latvia, a self-proclaimed "Prophet of God", had earlier said he had solved the secret behind the manuscript. According to him, the scrawls were "sonic waves and vocal syllables," Daily Star reported.

According to Latvia, the manuscript contained "prophecy for some decades and hundreds ahead of its time."

He even said, "No one normal human can decode it."