Besides launching the flagship Xperia XZ series, Sony also unveiled two new mid-range phones -- XA1 and XA1 Ultra -- at the on-going Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona.
Among the two, Sony XA1 Ultra is a phablet. It sports a massive 6.0-inch full HD screen and comes with MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB inbuilt storage and a 2,700mAh battery quick charging technology.
On the other hand, the Xperia XA1 features a 5.0-inch HD screen, Android Nougat OS powered by MediaTek P20 series SoC (System-on-Chip) with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and a 2,300mAh cell having fast charging capability.
Sony, known for supplying cameras to rivals including Apple iPhones, has incorporated a top-notch photography hardware in its new Xperia XA1 series phones. Both the models come with a feature-rich 23MP camera with ½.3-inch Exmor RS for mobile image sensor, Hybrid Autofocus, quick launch & capture, low-light photo: ISO 6400, 24mm wide-angle f/2.0 lens, 5x Clear Image Zoom, Steady Shot.
However, the company has used different front-camera hardware in its devices. The bigger sibling, XA1 Ultra, comes packed with a superior 16MP camera with ½.6-inch Exmor R image sensor and low-light photo: up to ISO 6400 capability.
Whereas, the Xperia XA1 houses 8MP with 1/4-inch Exmor R image sensor and low-light photo: up to ISO 3200 capability.
The company has confirmed that both the devices -- Xperia XA1 Ultra and its smaller sibling XA1 -- will be made available in spring. The devices' prices are expected to be announced during the local launch events.
Key specifications of Sony XA1 and XA1 Ultra:
|Models
|Xperia XA1
|Xperia XA1
|Display
|6.0-inch full HD (1920x1080p) with Image Enhance Technology and Corning Gorilla Glass shield
|5.0-inch HD (1280x720p) with Image Enhance Technology and Corning Gorilla Glass shield
|OS
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Processor
|64-bit MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core (2.3Ghz quad-core+ 1.6GHz quad-core) CPU
|64-bit MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core (2.3Ghz quad-core+ 1.6GHz quad-core) CPU
|RAM
|4GB
|3GB
|Storage
|32GB/64GB, expandable up to 256GB
|32GB, expandable up to 256GB
|Camera
|
|
|Battery
|2,700mah
|2,300mAh
|Network
|4G-LTE (Cat. 4/Cat.6)
|4G-LTE (Cat. 4/Cat.6)
|Add-ons
|Single/dual SIM slots (optional; type: nano), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, A-GNSS (GPS+GLONASS), Google Cast, NFC (Near Field Communication), USB Type-C port, SmartAmp, Clear Audio+, stereo recording
|Single/dual SIM slots (optional; type: nano), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, A-GNSS (GPS+GLONASS), Google Cast, NFC (Near Field Communication), USB Type-C port, SmartAmp, Clear Audio+, stereo recording
|Dimensions
|165.0 x 79.0 x 8.1 mm
|145.0 x 67.0 x 8.0 mm
|Weight
|188g
|143g
|Colours
|Gold/Black/White/Pink
|Gold/Black/White/Pink