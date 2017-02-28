Sony, Xperia XA1, MWC 2017, Xperia XA1 Ultra, launch, specifications,MediaTek,camera,details
Besides launching the flagship Xperia XZ series, Sony also unveiled two new mid-range phones -- XA1 and XA1 Ultra -- at the on-going Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona.

Among the two, Sony XA1 Ultra is a phablet. It sports a massive 6.0-inch full HD screen and comes with MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB inbuilt storage and a 2,700mAh battery quick charging technology.

On the other hand, the Xperia XA1 features a 5.0-inch HD screen, Android Nougat OS powered by MediaTek P20 series SoC (System-on-Chip) with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and a 2,300mAh cell having fast charging capability.

Sony, known for supplying cameras to rivals including Apple iPhones, has incorporated a top-notch photography hardware in its new Xperia XA1 series phones. Both the models come with a feature-rich 23MP camera with ½.3-inch Exmor RS for mobile image sensor, Hybrid Autofocus, quick launch & capture, low-light photo: ISO 6400, 24mm wide-angle f/2.0 lens, 5x Clear Image Zoom, Steady Shot.

However, the company has used different front-camera hardware in its devices. The bigger sibling, XA1 Ultra, comes packed with a superior 16MP camera with ½.6-inch Exmor R image sensor and low-light photo: up to ISO 6400 capability.

Whereas, the Xperia XA1 houses 8MP with 1/4-inch Exmor R image sensor and low-light photo: up to ISO 3200 capability.

The company has confirmed that both the devices -- Xperia XA1 Ultra and its smaller sibling XA1 -- will be made available in spring. The devices' prices are expected to be announced during the local launch events.

Key specifications of Sony XA1 and XA1 Ultra:

Models Xperia XA1 Xperia XA1
Display 6.0-inch full HD (1920x1080p) with Image Enhance Technology and Corning Gorilla Glass shield 5.0-inch HD (1280x720p) with Image Enhance Technology and Corning Gorilla Glass shield
OS Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat
Processor 64-bit MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core (2.3Ghz quad-core+ 1.6GHz quad-core) CPU 64-bit MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core (2.3Ghz quad-core+ 1.6GHz quad-core) CPU
RAM 4GB 3GB
Storage 32GB/64GB, expandable up to 256GB 32GB, expandable up to 256GB
Camera
  • Main: 23MP camera with ½.3-inch Exmor RS for mobile image sensor, Hybrid Autofocus, quick launch & capture, low-light photo: ISO 6400, 24mm wide-angle f/2.0 lens, 5x Clear Image Zoom, Steady Shot
  • Front: 16MP camera with ½.6-inch Exmor R for mobile image sensor, low-light photo: up to ISO 6400, 23mm wide-angle lens F/2.0, OIS (Optical Image Stabiliser), Smart Selfie Flash
  • Main: 23MP camera with ½.3-inch Exmor RS for mobile image sensor, Hybrid Autofocus, quick launch & capture, low-light photo: ISO 6400, 24mm wide-angle f/2.0 lens, 5x Clear Image Zoom, Steady Shot
  • Front: 8MP camera with 1/4-inch Exmor R for mobile image sensor, low-light photo: up to ISO 3200, 23mm wide-angle lens F/2.0, Steady Shot
Battery 2,700mah
  • Qnovo Adaptive ChargingSTAMINA mode
  • Quick Charting (MediaTek Pump Express Plus 2.0)
 2,300mAh
  • Qnovo Adaptive ChargingSTAMINA mode
  • Quick Charting (MediaTek Pump Express Plus 2.0)
Network 4G-LTE (Cat. 4/Cat.6) 4G-LTE (Cat. 4/Cat.6)
Add-ons Single/dual SIM slots (optional; type: nano), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, A-GNSS (GPS+GLONASS), Google Cast, NFC (Near Field Communication), USB Type-C port, SmartAmp, Clear Audio+, stereo recording Single/dual SIM slots (optional; type: nano), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, A-GNSS (GPS+GLONASS), Google Cast, NFC (Near Field Communication), USB Type-C port, SmartAmp, Clear Audio+, stereo recording
Dimensions 165.0 x 79.0 x 8.1 mm 145.0 x 67.0 x 8.0 mm
Weight 188g 143g
Colours Gold/Black/White/Pink Gold/Black/White/Pink
