Besides launching the flagship Xperia XZ series, Sony also unveiled two new mid-range phones -- XA1 and XA1 Ultra -- at the on-going Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona.

Among the two, Sony XA1 Ultra is a phablet. It sports a massive 6.0-inch full HD screen and comes with MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB inbuilt storage and a 2,700mAh battery quick charging technology.

On the other hand, the Xperia XA1 features a 5.0-inch HD screen, Android Nougat OS powered by MediaTek P20 series SoC (System-on-Chip) with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and a 2,300mAh cell having fast charging capability.

Sony, known for supplying cameras to rivals including Apple iPhones, has incorporated a top-notch photography hardware in its new Xperia XA1 series phones. Both the models come with a feature-rich 23MP camera with ½.3-inch Exmor RS for mobile image sensor, Hybrid Autofocus, quick launch & capture, low-light photo: ISO 6400, 24mm wide-angle f/2.0 lens, 5x Clear Image Zoom, Steady Shot.

However, the company has used different front-camera hardware in its devices. The bigger sibling, XA1 Ultra, comes packed with a superior 16MP camera with ½.6-inch Exmor R image sensor and low-light photo: up to ISO 6400 capability.

Whereas, the Xperia XA1 houses 8MP with 1/4-inch Exmor R image sensor and low-light photo: up to ISO 3200 capability.

The company has confirmed that both the devices -- Xperia XA1 Ultra and its smaller sibling XA1 -- will be made available in spring. The devices' prices are expected to be announced during the local launch events.

Key specifications of Sony XA1 and XA1 Ultra: