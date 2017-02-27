After announcing the new Galaxy Tab S3 and the 2-in-1 Galaxy Book, Samsung, to everyone's surprise, released a short Galaxy S8 video trailer revealing the device's exterior looks and also the date of the company's first 'Galaxy Unboxing' event of the year.

The official Samsung Mobile video trailer begins with a Google search on 'smart phone,' followed by the company showcasing the evolution of smartphones. It finally ends with a silhouette of a mystery Samsung mobile with curved edge screen and the bezel at top. The bottom is trimmed to an extent leaving very little space for the front camera and at the base, the physical home button (with fingerprint scanner) is gone.

Also read: MWC 2017: Samsung unveils new Galaxy Tab S3, Galaxy Book

The description is similar to the recently leaked Galaxy S8 series, where the fingerprint sensor has been repositioned on the back, right beside the primary camera module.

We all know what a phone looks like… or do we?

On 03.29.2017 #UnboxYourPhone pic.twitter.com/L2rTV4mMRn — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) February 26, 2017

"On March 29, Samsung Electronics will unveil the newest Galaxy as part of its endeavor to unbox your phone. The forthcoming addition to the Galaxy lineup represents the start of a new era, by reshaping the device that has over the years become an indispensable tool in our everyday lives," Samsung said in a statement.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S8 news: Raw image, price, release details leaked

Like previous years, the company will webcast the product launch event online.

Samsung Galaxy S8: What we know so far

As per recent reports, Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to come in two screen sizes -- 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 and a 6.2-inch Galaxy S8 Plus. The other internal hardware is expected to be same for both the devices.

They are said to house 4GB RAM, 64GB inbuilt storage, 12MP dual Pixel camera, 8MP front snapper integrated with IR emitter to act as Iris scanner, Android Nougat and AI-based Bixby digital assistant.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and the S8 Plus will be coming in two sub-variants. America and other developed markets-bound model will come with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835, whereas the other model heading to emerging markets like India, will have Exynos 9 series 8895 processor.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy S8 round-up: 8 most anticipated feature upgrades over Galaxy S7 series

Watch this space for latest news on Samsung Galaxy S8 and MWC 2017.