Search engine giant Google, in collaboration with General Mobile (GM), has launched the feature-rich Android One GM 6 series at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona, Spain.

The highlight of the GM 6 is its security feature. It is the first-ever Android One series to house the fingerprint-sensor security. It is said to come with a response time of 0.2 second and a low false-rejection ratio. The GM 6's bio-metric scanner is placed on the front-panel's physical home button, unlike in the Google's Pixel phone models, where it is found on the back, just below the camera module.

With the incorporation of the fingerprint sensor, GM 6 will have two layers of security — the other being the pattern/four digit pincode.

[Note: Only one of the two (pattern match or four digit pin code) features can be used at a time with fingerprint sensor]

The GM 6 Android One phone also comes with good camera hardware. It boasts of a 13MP primary camera on the back with dual-tone LED flash and autofocus. On the front, it features an equally impressive 8MP snapper with a dedicated LED-based selfie flash.

Other stipulated features include a 5.0-inch HD display, Android Nougat OS, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage and a 3,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep a compact phone to last a whole a day under mixed usage.

The GM 6 Android One phone is expected to hit the stores first in Turkey, but there is no official word on its release date or price and also when General Mobile plans to roll it out in other markets.

Key features of Google GM 6 Android One: