Even though there are multiple electric car makers in the global market, it is unquestionable that Tesla Motors has carved its own space after being an early bird. The premium EV specialist based out of California currently boast of an enviable line up that include Model X, Model S and Model 3 while Model Y in the pipeline.

However, it looks like the supremacy of Tesla in the premium EV space is soon to get challenges. Fisker Inc. head by Henrik Fisker who is the designer of models including Aston Martin DB9 and BMW Z8 is set to give tough challenge to Tesla. Interestingly, Fisker is also based out of California and its new all-electric luxury saloon, the EMotion will enter market soon.

The EMotion is set to debut at 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January at Las Vegas. Fisker has priced its new EV at $129,000 (Rs 82.67 lakh). Pricing indicates EMotion will be pitted against Tesla Model S sedan priced from $72,700 (Rs 46.59 lakh) to $110,700 (Rs 70.94 lakh). However, Fisker is already working on an affordable version of the EMotion that's due out in 2020. The model will be priced around $34,000 (Rs 21.79 lakh) -- a $1,000 discount to the Tesla Model 3, which starts at $35,000 (Rs 22.43 lakh).

Does the EMotion have ingredients to challenge Tesla?

There are two major concerns from the customers' point of view on EVs. First, it requires certain duration to reach charge. Second, most of the vehicle has limited range in full charge. The highlight of EMotion is that it addresses both above-mentioned problems up to a certain extent.

Fisker claims EMotion will offer a 643km range which is significantly higher than 500 km range of Model 3. The company also claims EMotion can add 'over 161 km' of range in nine minutes using the vehicle's UltraCharger technology. In addition EMotion is also fast with rated top speed of 260kmph.

That's not all. The EMotion is also expected to feature LIDAR that will allow for Level 4 autonomous driving capabilities, which Fisker says is still "under development." The deliveries of the EMotion are expected to start from 2019 and the autonomous tech is expected to be ready by then.

All these revelations mean that Tesla needs to worry.