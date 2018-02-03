Love seems to be in the air for Motorola as it is all set to kick off its special Valentine's Day 2018 deal. The Lenovo-owned company will start selling its Moto Z2 Play handsets in the United States with a huge discount.

The unlock variant of Motorola Moto Z2 Play (4GB RAM + 64GB storage) has received a $150 price cut, taking its price down to $349.99 from $499.99. The Valentine's Day deal, which can be availed on Motorola website, will start on Sunday, February 4 and run till February 17.

Motorola is also offering a discount of 25 percent on Moto Mods and those who purchase Moto Z2 Force will get Alexa Mod free.

The Moto Z2 Play has an all-metal body with ultra-slim design, measures 156.2x76.2x5.99 mm in dimension, weighs 145g and sports a 5.5-inch full HD super AMOLED IPS display with 1,920x1,080p (401 ppi pixel density). It also fatures a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat opewrating system, a 4GB RAM, a 64GB storage expandable up to 256GB via microSD card, and houses a 3,000mAh battery with TurboPower charging.

In terms of camera, the Moto Z2 Play mounts a dual 12MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, Laser Autofocus (up to 5 metres), 1.4µm pixel size, Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash, professional mode and auto night mode, and a 5MP front-snapper with ƒ/2.2 aperture, Wide-Angle lens, 1.4µm pixel size, Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash, Auto Night mode, Beautification software and Professional mode.