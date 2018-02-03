Moto Z2 Play as seen in Motorola India's website
Love seems to be in the air for Motorola as it is all set to kick off its special Valentine's Day 2018 deal. The Lenovo-owned company will start selling its Moto Z2 Play handsets in the United States with a huge discount.

The unlock variant of Motorola Moto Z2 Play (4GB RAM + 64GB storage) has received a $150 price cut, taking its price down to $349.99 from $499.99. The Valentine's Day deal, which can be availed on Motorola website, will start on Sunday, February 4 and run till February 17. 

Motorola is also offering a discount of 25 percent on Moto Mods and those who purchase Moto Z2 Force will get Alexa Mod free.

The Moto Z2 Play has an all-metal body with ultra-slim design, measures 156.2x76.2x5.99 mm in dimension, weighs 145g and sports a 5.5-inch full HD super AMOLED IPS display with 1,920x1,080p (401 ppi pixel density). It also fatures a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat opewrating system, a 4GB RAM, a 64GB storage expandable up to 256GB via microSD card, and houses a 3,000mAh battery with TurboPower charging.

Motorola Moto Z2 Play
In terms of camera, the Moto Z2 Play mounts a dual 12MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, Laser Autofocus (up to 5 metres), 1.4µm pixel size, Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash, professional mode and auto night mode, and a 5MP front-snapper with ƒ/2.2 aperture, Wide-Angle lens, 1.4µm pixel size, Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash, Auto Night mode, Beautification software and Professional mode.