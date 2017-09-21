After weeks of speculation, Motorola has finally launched Moto X4 Android One in the US in collaboration with Google-owned Project Fi.

The new Moto X4 Android One series phone has the hardware and software seen inside the original Moto X4 launched at IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) 2017 in Germany earlier this month. The key difference is that the former supports only Google mobile virtual network dubbed Project Fi, which offers phone calls, messaging and data services using both Wi-Fi and cellular networks belonging to Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular, and Three.

Another advantage of subscribing to Project Fi is that the phone will automatically switch between networks depending on signal strength and speed. It also connects to Wi-Fi hotspots with data encryption through an automatic VPN. Phone calls seamlessly transition between Wi-Fi and cellular networks. With all networks combined, Project Fi covers more than 135 places around the world, which means that you can travel the world with no worries of paying roaming charges.

Furthermore, if the users have unused data after the subscription plan, the money will be credited back to their account.

Also, Moto X4 Android One will only support Google Assistant, whereas the global variant will support both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Moto X4 Android One is the first non-Google brand to subscribe to Project Fi. It is currently available only in the US. Prospective consumers can buy it for $399 (€336/Rs. 25,658) or go for contract with $16.63 (€14/Rs.1,069)/month over 24 months.

"With Project Fi, we set out to make your wireless experience fast, easy and fair—with access to three national 4G LTE networks, and international roaming at no extra cost. But many of you have asked us for more options for high-quality, affordable devices that work with Project Fi. We've heard you and we're excited to launch our newest phone for Project Fi: the Android One moto x4", Joy Xi, product manager, Project Fi, said in a statement.

The new Moto X4 comes with an all-metal smooth shell with ergonomic design language having a curvaceous body. It is protected by the anodized aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla Glass on the front and back to shield the device from getting scratches.

It also comes with IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification, so users can take Moto X4 for a dip in the swimming pool. It can survive close to five-feet underwater for up to 30 minutes.

The main highlight of Moto X4 is its camera hardware. It boasts Dual cameras, one a 12MP with dual autofocus Pixel sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size and another 8MP with ultra-wide angle lens, 120-degree field of view sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size and are supported by Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash, Phase Detection AutoFocus (PDAF), among other features.

The most intriguing aspect of the Moto X4 camera is that it comes with special Landmark Detection application that serves as the information portal, users just need to point the lens at an object of interest and it will automatically ask if he/she want to learn more about what they're seeing. It can even scan a business card and quickly add the info to your contacts. If the user is looking to spice up their selfies, they can try out the Face Filters feature, which lets them add a layer of animations to the photos or videos.

On the front, Moto X4 houses equally impressive 16MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, dedicated LED-based selfie flash, adaptive low light mode(best in 4MP mode), Selfie panorama and Face filters, among others.

Another notable aspect of Moto X4 is its wireless connectivity feature. Motorola has tied up with French start-up Tempow that has developed Tempow Audio Profile (TAP) for its new device. This new-age protocol allows Moto X4 to stream audio to up to four Bluetooth devices simultaneously and the company promises that they have incorporated adaptive algorithm in to the TAP, that eliminates latency among connected Bluetooth speakers.

Other stipulated features include 5.2-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core CPU, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and a 3,000mah battery with a TurboPower charger.

