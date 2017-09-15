After HTC, Asus and Sony, Lenovo-owned Motorola has detailed the devices eligible for Google's latest Android v8.0 Oreo mobile OS update.

The company has confirmed the release of the chocolate cookie-flavoured mobile OS update to the Moto Z2, Z2 Play, Z2 Force, Moto Z (and also Droid series), Z Play (and also Droid series), Z Force(and also Droid series), Moto X4, Moto G5, G5 Plus, G5s and G5s Plus. However, Motorola, which is known for being prompt in rolling out OS firmware to most of its popular devices, has betrayed the Moto G4 series owners' faith.

For the uninitiated, Motorola and other Android affiliated OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) have a treaty with Google to offer a minimum of 18 months of OS software support and another year of security upgrades, but 2017-model Moto E4 (E4 Plus), Moto C (and C Plus), 2016-based Moto G4 (including G4 Play and G4 Plus) series, which was launched in 2016 has been dealt with raw deal.

They are one of the best-selling models in developing markets like India and this betrayal by Motorola has left many budget Moto series phone owners peeved.

But, there are chances of Motorola backtracking its decision to end software support for the Moto G4, E4 and C series, as the company was in a similar situation in 2015 with the Moto E2 series. It had left out the budget phone in the list of devices eligible for the Marshmallow update, but it faced a strong backlash from public and was forced to revise the Marshmallow-eligible list with an addition of Moto E2 (LTE). Stay tuned.

What's coming in Android Oreo?

Android Oreo brings several improvements over the Android Nougat software, such as faster booting time, extended battery life, more fluid experiences to phones, latest security patches via Google Play Protect that automatically checks malware inside all the applications installed on the mobile.

Another key aspect of Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device to recover from constant boot loops.

Android Oreo also brings several new features such as picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. And Smart Text Selection improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen — like a complete address — users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

When and which Motorola Moto series phone get Android Oreo first?

Firstly, Motorola will take very less time to optimise the Google's Android v8.0 Oreo source code, as it offers almost pure software to its devices and as far as the device is concerned, the company, like always, will start with current flagship phones, in this case Moto Z2 Force before the end of October and followed by the generic Moto Z2, Z2 Play, the latest Moto X4, Moto G5 series in late December or early January in 2018 and finally to the 2016-series Moto Z series in 2018.

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Motorola products and Google Android Oreo release schedule details.