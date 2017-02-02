Just a few days ago, Lenovo's rumoured generic Moto G5 series phone appeared on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website. Now, its top-end variant Moto G5 Plus has made a stop at the same US government-run telecom certification agency site, revealing device's key features and dimensions.

As per the FCC listing (courtesy, Motog3 blog), the Moto G5 Plus bearing model number: 9840/9841 measures 150mm tall (158mm diagonally) and 74 mm wide. It also sports a 5.5-inch screen (full HD resolution) and houses 3,000mAh battery with Turbo Charge technology– same as the generic model.

In the diagram posted on FCC, the Moto G5 Plus features a camera placed in the centre, contrary to what we saw in the leaked images last month, where the camera was placed in the top right corner.

Having said that, the leaked image of Moto G5 Plus was a prototype, so the one posted on FCC could be the final product.

So, far neither Lenovo nor its subsidiary Moto have responded to the reports on Moto G5 series. We just have to wait for few more days to know what they have in store.

Lenovo's Moto is hosting a product launch on February 26, a day ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona (February 27-March 2).

Watch this space for latest news on Moto G5 series and MWC 2017.