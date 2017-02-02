Though her debut movie Premam was released in 2015, Sai Pallavi, who enjoys a huge fan following in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, failed to become Kochi Times' Most Desirable Woman that year. Nee-Na actress Deepti Sati won the title, leaving Sai Pallavi on the fourth spot after Nayanthara and Parvathy.

As per the list revealed by Kochi Times on Thursday, February 2, Sai Pallavi is the Most Desirable Woman 2016, and the previous year's winner has been dropped to fourth position. "I don't know if I'm the most desirable and if I deserve it; I did just two movies. But people are the sweetest in choosing me and I give them the sweetest people award!," Pallavi told Times of India after winning the title.

The Kali actress is followed by Nayantara – who was placed second in the last year's list as well. The gorgeous actress has even earned the title of the only female superstar in the South. Keerthy Suresh, who is basking in the success of the Ilayathalapathy Vijay-starrer Bairavaa, has made a giant leap from 14th position in 2015 to third spot this year.

Actresses like Anupama Parameswaran, Parvathy, Madonna Sebastian, Amala Paul, Parvathy Nair, Nikki Gaklrani, Mamta Mohandas, Miya, Gayathri Suresh and Namitha Pramod have also made the list this year. The new entrants in the Most Desirable Women 2016 list includes, Kani Kusruti (5), Vedhika (10), Anu Emmanuel (14), Padmapriya (15), Nyla Usha (18), Prayaga Martin (20), Ahaana Krishna (21), Sana Altaf (22), Pearle Maaney (23), Rajish Vijayan (24) and Shaun Romy (25).

Check out the full list of Kochi Times Most Desirable Women 2016: