Here is a good news for Park Bo Gum's fans. The actor, who was last seen in Moonlight Drawn by Clouds, will return to television in a guest appearance.

Bo Gum will appear on MBC's Infinite Challenge, which is said to be the most watched non-drama show in South Korea, as a special guest.

"Park Bo Gum is going to participate in the filming for 'Infinite Challenge' once more. He is planning to join [filming] on March 30. We do not yet know what it is going to be about," Bo Gum's agency Blossom Entertainment stated.

This will be his second appearance on the show. Earlier, the Moonlight Drawn by Clouds actor shot for a special appearance on March 23 when they went to Pyeongchang. Several fans have pointed out that Bo Gum's second appearance will be a continuation to his special 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics episode.

The latest Infinite Challenge episode is expected to air during the end of March or the beginning of April. However, the exact air date has not been revealed.

Meanwhile, Bo Gum currently has no confirmed projects in hand, but he manages to be in the limelight, thanks to his eventful personal life. He has often been linked with Descendants of the Sun actor Song Joong Ki. Bo Gum and Joong Ki have always been vocal about their bromance and recently they even announced their love for each other.

"The reason I'm grateful to Song Joong Ki too is that in the beginning, I was very shaky and had no confidence," Bo Gum said in the interview in January. "I prayed a lot about it, but when I told Song Joong Ki that I didn't know what I should do, he cheered me on by saying that I should be confident in myself and have strength. I gained a lot of strength from him as we would meet up and have dinner together."