Missouri inmate Marcellus Williams was granted a stay on his execution after new DNA evidence cast doubts on his guilt. Williams was scheduled to be executed Tuesday night for the 1998 death of Felicia Gayle. However, new technology not available during Williams trial showed that DNA on the murder knife belonged to an unknown male.
Missouri governor stays execution of Marcellus Williams
- August 23, 2017 09:39 IST
