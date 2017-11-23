The world will welcome a new Miss Universe in a few days. The winner will be chosen on Sunday, November 26, and Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere will crown the Miss Universe 2017 winner.

While India will hope to bring the Miss Universe crown after Manushi Chhillar won the Miss World 2017 title, Miss Universe 2015 winner Pia Wurtzbach thinks Philippines contestant Rachel Peters deserves to win. However, the odds do not look in the Philippines' favour.

Talking to Philstar.com, the Filipina beauty explained why Peters should win, and it is not only because Peters is a fellow Pinay.

"Like a lot of people have said, she is the perfect package. I don't think people have anything to worry about," she said. "I think she has her own identity. I mean, that's her advocacy. Her advocacy is celebrating self-identity."

That's not all. In an earlier interview to ABS-CBN, Wurtzbach said Planet Hollywood has been lucky for her and she hopes the luck will rub off on Rachel this year.

However, Missosology, a news outlet that covers beauty pageants, has said the Philippines does not stand in the top five of its hot picks of the year. Based on photos, videos and social media platforms, the website reveals that the hottest pick for the beauty pageant is Miss Venezuela Keysi Sayago.

"This year, the team of Osmel Souza focused on Keysi's interesting Cinderella story. They also made sure that her charity works would be highlighted in her introduction video. With Keysi's lovable and vivacious personality, we expect Venezuela to be back on track after last year's major disappointment," Missosology explained.

The website placed South African contestant Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters second, Miss Thailand Maria Poonlertlarp third, Miss Iceland Arna Ýr Jónsdóttir fourth and Miss Indonesia Bunga Jelitha in the fifth spot.

The site placed Miss Philippines Bunga Jelitha in the sixth spot. Miss Brazil Monalysa Alcântara is seventh, Miss France Alicia Aylies is eighth, Miss Colombia Laura González is ninth and Miss USA Kára McCullough closes the top 10 list.

While these are mere predictions, you can help increase your favourite contestant's chances of winning by voting for her. Find out how to vote here.

Miss Universe 2017 grand finale takes place this Sunday at 7 pm ET. The event will be aired live on several television channels across the world and streamed live online.