Millions go hungry in drought-hit Mozambique as threat of new El Nino looms

At least 1.5 million people have been affected by a drought in Mozambique, one of the poorest countries in Africa. Two consecutive seasons of poor rainfalls have damaged crops and negatively impacted harvesting, meaning vulnerable communities are facing hunger as they do not have essential foods such as maize and rice.IBTimes UK visited the Cachenge community in the Tete province where people are now able to buy foods - such as maize, rice and beans -through the use of electronic cards. The project, funded by the Department for International Development, is the result of a collaboration between children charity World Vision and MasterCard.