Milind Soman is a fitness enthusiast, and he often posts his pictures and videos from Marathons or workouts. However, he has recently shared a workout video on Instagram that is different from others as it involves his girlfriend Ankita Konwar sitting on his back.

The model turned actor shared a video where he is seen doing push-ups with his 23-year-old girlfriend on his back. Milind could finish just 4 push-ups, but his caption to the video says his target is to reach 20 push-ups with Ankita on top of his back.

"Pushups with @earthy_5 :) could do only 4! #goal20 one day to #LastLongRun #Una2Dharamsala," he captioned the video. While Milind exhibits his stamina in the video, Ankita is seen silently sitting on his back with just a cute smile on her face.

The two indeed make an adorable couple. Watch the video here:

Milind had made his relationship with Ankita public by sharing a number of photos on social media. Their age gap was much talked about, and the 52-year-old actor was trolled as well on social media.

Many made fun of Milind saying that his girlfriend looks like his daughter, and some had also said that the actor was taking undue advantage of his popularity and charming looks.

However, both Milind and Ankita remained unfazed by the trolls, and the former kept on sharing more adorable pictures of them together.

Some time ago, there were reports claiming that Milind had recently met Ankita's parents in Assam, and the two were planning to get married in 2018. The reports had also stated that initially, her family was not in favour of this relationship due to the age difference, but they agreed after meeting Milind.

If the report of Milind and Ankita's wedding was true, this will be the fitness enthusiast's second marriage. He had earlier tied the knot with actress Mylene Jampanoi in 2006, but the couple divorced after three years.

Milind's current girlfriend Ankita, a cabin crew executive in Air Asia, hails from Guwahati in Assam and is also a Marathon lover like him.