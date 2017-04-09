For the past several months, we have been hearing a lot about the features in Microsoft's Surface Pro 4 successor. Now, a world renowned technology reporter has got some juicy details on Surface Pro 5.

Award-winning scribe Paul Thurrott, citing reliable sources, has revealed that the upcoming Microsoft flagship tablet will not have any "dramatic" change in hardware over its predecessor. It will keep the Surface Connect power connector as in the previous edition.

Though the design language will be more or less will same as the 2016 model, Microsoft will move from Skylake to Kaby Lake CPU series in the Surface Pro 5 series.

For those unaware, the new CPU boasts of faster clock speed changes (with improved Speed Shift technology), meaning it takes less time for the CPU to transition from one frequency to another and consequently this will bring an increase in performance and responsiveness, as well.

Surface Pro 5 will not change the Surface Connect power connector, I was just told. Kaby Lake, nothing dramatic. — Paul Thurrott (@thurrott) April 6, 2017

Further, it also features a new graphics architecture to improve performance in 3D graphics and 4K video playback.

Other key details such as camera, dispplay, RAM, standalone graphics card and battery capacity are still in the dark.

Since, Microsoft is expected to unveil Surface Pro 5 in the fourth quarter of 2017, we are certain that more features of the device will surface once the device goes into production in a couple of months.

Keep an eye on this space for latest news on Microsoft Surface Pro 5.