Microsoft has announced that it will release a new Xbox One controller in January 2017 and it will be coming in red.

This new red version of Xbox One controller will feature some new features like streamlined design, textured grip and Bluetooth technology.

This is a new addition to Xbox Wireless controllers from Microsoft. This controller will allow players to experience seamless multiplayer action.

The textured grip in the new version of controller will give enhanced comfort and feel. It will also have responsive thumbsticks, and an enhanced D-pad.

There will also be Impulse Triggers, custom button mapping and a 3.5mm stereo headset jack.

The red Xbox One controller has twice the wireless range than previous controllers, and the Bluetooth technology allows it to be used for gaming on Windows 10 PCs and tablets as well.

Red Xbox One controller costs $64.99. The sale will start from January 10 and will be available on GameStop and Microsoft Store.