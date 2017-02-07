After weeks of teasing, Asus finally launched the much-awaited battery-oriented handset dubbed as Zenfone 3s Max in India on February 7.

As the name suggests, Asus Zenfone 3s Max comes packed with a massive 5,000mAh battery, which offers 28 hours of 3G talk-time and 25 hours of web browsing.

During our tests, it managed to lasts for two full days under mixed usage, which included web-browsing, video chatting, voice-calling, WhatsApp messaging and also a session of gaming.

If used shrewdly, it can run the phone for three days, as well. Under standby mode, Zenfone 3s Max can last 38 days (with 4G network).

Zenfone 3s Max (ZC521TL) also flaunts visually appealing unibody design language with premium metal-based shell and sports a 5.2-inch HD (1280x720p) display with 2.5D curved glass.

Inside, the Asus phone houses a 64-bit class 1.5GHz MediaTek (MT6750) octa-core processor backed by 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage (expandable up to 2TB via microSD) and runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

It also boasts a 13MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 5P Largan lens, PDAF, and dual-LED real-tone flash, full HD (1080p) video recording (30fps). On the front, it packs an 8MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture and 85 degree wide angle lens.

It comes in black and gold colour options for Rs 14,999 and is available for purchase in India starting on Tuesday, February 7.

Competition:

Asus Zenfone 3s Max will be up against ZTE Nubia N1, Lenovo K6 Power, Moto M, Moto G4 Plus, and recently-launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, among others.