Following a lot of hullabaloo, Hollywood A-listers are finally speaking up against media mogul Harvey Weinstein and the "decades of sexual assault allegations" against him.

The investigative report by New York Times unmasked the ugly truth about the co-founder of the Weinstein Company.

Also read: Harvey Weinstein masturbated in front of a former Fox News reporter?

After several allegations made by his former and current female employees, as well as actress Ashley Judd, Weinstein was fired from his own company by other board members.

Three-time Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep was quoted as saying in a statement on the matter: "The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported.

"The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes. One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew."

Streep went on to say: "Harvey supported the work fiercely, was exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally.

"I did not know about his financial settlements with actresses and colleagues; I did not know about his having meetings in his hotel room, his bathroom, or other inappropriate, coercive acts," the Devil Wears Prada actress added.

"And if everybody knew, I don't believe that all the investigative reporters in the entertainment and the hard news media would have neglected for decades to write about it."

She further added: "The behaviour is inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar. Each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game."

Another Hollywood veteran, Dame Judi Dench, also raised her voice about the issue. She issued a statement to Newsweek that reads: "Whilst there is no doubt that Harvey Weinstein has helped and championed my film career for the past 20 years, I was completely unaware of these offences which are, of course, horrifying. I offer my sympathy to those who have suffered, and whole-hearted support to those who have spoken out."

1. Coming forward about sexual abuse and coercion is scary and women have nothing to be gained personally by doing so. — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) October 9, 2017

2. But through their bravery we move forward as a culture, and I thank them. Stand with @AshleyJudd @rosemcgowan and others. — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) October 9, 2017

Actress Kate Winslet also joins Meryl Streep, Dame Judi Dench and others to tear apart the Hollywood mogul.

Winslet, who worked with Weinstein in several films including The Reader — for which she won an Oscar — said in a statement: "The fact that these women are starting to speak out about the gross misconduct of one of our most important and well-regarded film producers is incredibly brave and has been deeply shocking to hear."

Winslet also said in her statement. "The way Harvey Weinstein has treated these vulnerable, talented young women is NOT the way women should ever EVER deem to be acceptable or commonplace in ANY workplace."

Apart from them, Emma Thompson, Julianne Moore, Patricia Arquette, Mark Ruffalo, George Clooney, Seth Rogen and several other actors have also spoken out to denounce the Hollywood producer and expressed their sentiments on the issue.