At least 20 devotees of a local shrine in Sargodha, Pakistan, were allegedly killed and three were injured by a mentally unstable custodian on Friday (March 31), the country's media reported on Sunday (April 2).

The accused, Abdul Waheed, had used a dagger and stick to kill his victims, said Sargodha Deputy Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta.

The police first received information about the tragedy when an injured woman arrived at the district hospital in Sargodha. She was one of three survivors who had fled the crime scene.

She reportedly told the police that the custodian had contacted the devotees via telephone and asked to the come to his room one by one. He then offered an intoxicating substance to the people before stripping and attacking them.

A heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot after her report and arrested the custodian and two others. All 20 bodies were recovered from the area. Among the dead were 16 men and three women.

The prime suspect is a resident of Lahore and an employee of the country's election commission, Chatta said.

While Chatta claimed the custodian was mentally unstable, the local residents denied it while speaking to the daily, Dawn.