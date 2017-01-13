Senior officials reject mental stress or frustration over leave as the reason that drove CISF constable Balveer Singh to shoot four colleagues. Singh killed four of his colleagues at Aurangabad, Bihar, on Thursday.

"He had opted leave for 87 days last year and resumed duty last week. So we cannot say he was not given leave to meet his family or was stressed,'' CISF PRO Manjit Singh said.

Balveer Singh had completed a a CISF-mandated yoga training course at the Regional Training Centre in Deoli, Rajasthan, and come back to work after a short leave earlier in January. He was in Deoli from November 10 to December 23. He was on leave until January 3, and went to his village, Raopur, in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh.

Balveer Singh was on duty when he shot his colleagues inside the compound of an under-construction thermal power project of Nabinagar Power Generation Company Pvt Ltd (NPGCPL).

He was said to be enraged at his colleagues and had entered into an argument with them days before, said Aurangabad SP Satya Prakash. "Singh has been arrested and is being interrogated. Investigation is under way and more details are awaited," he added.

Two constables died on the spot and two others succumbed to their injuries after reaching the hospital. The deceased have been identified as assistant sub-inspector GS Ram and general duty head constables Baccha Sharma, Amarnath Mishra and Arvind Kumar.

Singh reportedly had arguments over shift duty and leaves, which may have egged him to take such a step.

He had joined the CISF in 2008 and there was no record of indiscipline of rash behaviour from him prior to this incident. The CISF is conducting an inquiry into the matter.