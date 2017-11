The winners of Top 10 Artists awards and the nominees for category awards have been announced by the organisers of Melon Music Awards (MMA) 2017.

A total of 40 K-Pop artists were selected as nominees for the Top 10 Artists awards. The winners were selected on the basis of 80 percent digital sales and 20 percent online votes.

The winners of Top 10 Artists awards are EXO, BTS, BIGBANG, WINNER, IU, TWICE, Red Velvet, Wanna One, Bolbbalgan4 and Heize.

Also read Melon Music Awards 2017: EXO, BTS, TWICE among nominees for Kakao Hot Star

Check out the nominees for category awards of Melon Music Awards 2017 below:

Best Artist Award

BIGBANG

Bolbbalgan4

BTS

EXO

Heize

IU

Red Velvet

TWICE

Wanna One

WINNER

Best Album Award

Akdong Musician for Winter

BIGBANG for MADE

Bolbbalgan4 for Red Diary Page. 1

BTS for You Never Walk Alone

EXO for The War

G-Dragon from BIGBANG for Kwon Ji Yong

Heize for /// (You, Clouds, Rain)

IU for Palette

PSY for 4X2=8

Zion.T for OO

Best Song Award

Ailee for I Will Go to You Like the First Snow

Akdong Musician for Last Goodbye

BIGBANG for FXXK IT

BLACKPINK for As If It's Your Last

Bolbbalgan4 for Tell Me You Love Me

BTS for Spring Day

Ed Sheeran for Shape of You

EXO for Ko Ko Bop

G-Dragon from BIGBANG for Untitled

Heize for You, Clouds, Rain

Hwang Chi Yeol for A Daily Song

Hyorin, Changmo for Blue Moon

IU for Through the Night

Jung Seung Hwan for The Fool

PSY for New Face

Red Velvet for Rookie

Suran for Wine (Feat. Changmo)

TWICE for Knock Knock

WINNER for Really Really

Yoon Jong Shin for Like It

Best New Artist Award

Chungha

DreamCatcher

Jeong Sewoon

KARD

MXM

ONE

PRISTIN

Wanna One

Weki Meki

Woo Won Jae

Stage of the Year

Kim Junsu (JYJ) for 2016 XIA Ballad&Musical Concert with Orchestra Vol. 5

Park Hyo Shin for Park Hyo Shin 2016 LIVE : I AM A DREAMER

Seo Taiji for Seo Taiji 25th Anniversary Concert Lotte Card MOOV : Soundtrack Vol. 2

SEVENTEEN for SEVENTEEN 1ST WORLD TOUR 'DIAMOND EDGE'

VIXX for VIXX LIVE FANTASIA DAYDREAM

Netizen Popularity Award

BIGBANG

BTOB

BTS

EXO

Highlight

Hwang Chi Yeol

MAMAMOO

TWICE

Wanna One

WINNER

Hot Trend Award

Girls Next Door for Deep Blue Eyes

I.O.I for Downpour

Kim Sejeong from gugudan for Flower Way

Suran for Wine (Feat. Changmo)

Taeil from Block B and Kim Sejeong from gugudan for I Like You, I Dont

Best Ballad Award

Hwang Chi Yeol for A Daily Song

Jungkey for Anymore Feat. Wheein from MAMAMOO

Jung Seung Hwan for The Fool

Taeyeon from Girls' Generation for Fine

Yoon Jong Shin for Like It

Best Dance Track Award

BLACKPINK for As If It's Your Last

BTS for DNA

EXO for Ko Ko Bop

Highlight for Plz Don't Be Sad

MAMAMOO for Yes I Am

PSY for New Face

Red Velvet for Red Flavor

Sunmi for Gashina

TWICE for Knock Knock

WINNER for Really Really

Best Rap/Hip Hop Award

Dynamic Duo, Chen from EXO for nosedive

Mad Clown for Lost Without You Feat. Bolbbalgan4

Nucksal, Hanhae, Rhino, Jo Woo Chan for 1/n Feat. Dynamic Duo

Woo Won Jae for We Are Feat. Loco & Gray

Zico from Block B for Bermuda Triangle Feat. Crush & Dean

Best R&B/Soul Award

G-Dragon for Untitled

SISTAR for Lonely

Suran for Wine (Feat. Changmo)

Zico from Block B for She's a Baby

Zion.T for The Song

Best Indie Award

CHEEZE for Love You (bye)

Jung Joonil for Wish

MeloMance for Gift

Standing Egg for Thought of You

Vanilla Acoustic for Just Thinking About You

Best Rock Award

Buzz for The Love

DAY6 for You Were Beautiful

FTISLAND for Wind

Hyukoh for TOMBOY

Kim Heechul from Super Junior and Min Kyung Hoon for Sweet Dream

Best Trot Award

Choi Won Young for I'm Coming

Hong Jin Young for Ring Ring (Composer Ver.)

Jang Yoon Jung for Cherry Blossom Road 2017

Kim Yeon Ja, DIA, Hong Jin Young for You Are My Flower

Na Hoon A for The Man's Life Story

Best Folk/Blues Award

Akdong Musician for Last Goodbye

Cao Lu from FIESTAR, Kisum, Yerin from GFRIEND for Spring Again

Jung Eun Ji from Apink for The Spring Feat. Hareem

Yun DdanDdan for The Night I Miss You

10cm for Phonecert

Best Pop Award

The Chainsmokers, Coldplay for Something Just Like This

Charlie Puth for Attention

Ed Sheeran for Shape of You

Maroon 5 for Don't Wanna Know Feat. Kendrick Lamar

Zedd, Alessia Cara for Stay

Best OST Award