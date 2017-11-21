Wanna One, the K-Pop boy band under CJ E&M Corporation, has managed to beat EXO and BTS in Kakao Hot Star category of Melon Music Awards 2017.

The 11-member music group took the top spot with its debut track Energetic. They received 3,477,502 votes.

Meanwhile, the South Korean Chinese boy band under SM Entertainment, EXO, secured the second position with 3,469,372 votes with their song Ko Ko Bop.

The seven-member boy band under Big Hit Entertainment, BTS, is ranked third with 1,116,192 votes for its latest hit track DNA.

Mamamoo, the four-member girl group under Rainbow Bridge World, took the fourth place with the song Yes I Am. They garnered 162,635 votes.

Twice — the nine-member girl group under JYP Entertainment — is in the fifth position. They received 135,725 votes for their track Signal.

The six-member girl group under Source Music, GFriend, is ranked sixth in the list with 80,490 votes for their song Summer Rain.

Kakao Hot Star Award is a special category introduced by the organisers of Melon Music Awards this year. It allows Kakao users to vote for their favourite stars and songs.

The voting lines for the Kakao Hot Star Award were open from November 7 to November 21.

The winners of Top 10 Artists awards were declared last week. They are EXO, BTS, BIGBANG, WINNER, IU, TWICE, Red Velvet, Wanna One, Bolbbalgan4 and Heize.

Melon Music Awards 2017 will be held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on December 2. Popular K-Pop boy bands such as EXO, BTS, Red Velvet and Twice are expected to perform on the star-studded award night.

The theme for this year is Music, Awake Your Dream. All the performances will be based on it.