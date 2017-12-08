The internet loves the Trumps – both Donald and Melania – all because of the quality of humour content their words and actions turn out to be.

And as much as Twitter adores cracking jokes on Melania Trump's unhappy stay in the White House, the First Lady has gone on and given them more content when she wished she could escape to a deserted island with her family.

It happened at the traditional Christmas visit that first ladies have always made to the Children's National Hospital in Washington. This time it was on December 7, Thursday, and as per the norms, Melania met with patients and staff and also indulged in conversations.

Joining a person clad in full Santa Claus costume, Melania decided to speak about her favourite holiday traditions. Dinner on Christmas Eve, followed by a midnight Mass and worship services on Christmas Day, leading to another dinner and her favourite carol O Holy Night were on the list.

But when it came to asking Santa for a Christmas gift, Melania, ever so kindly said, "I asked Santa for Christmas, uh, peace on the world, health love and kindness." And then she also indulged in reading The Polar Express children's storybook.

But of course, the best part of the evening came when a 10-year-old patient called Andy, decided to ask the Flotus, where she would spend her holidays if she could go anywhere in the world.

And that's exactly when Melania dropped this bomb: "I would spend my holidays on a deserted island, tropical island with my family."

While Melania's wish to fly away to someplace completely devoid of media attention scrutinising her moves all day every day is understandable, Netizens decided to seize the opportunity and turn her statement into ironic humour.

All over Twitter, people started suggesting her options, with some even offering to pay for a one-way ticket to deserted islands, provided she tagged her husband along. And needless to say, each of the suggestions was hilarious!

