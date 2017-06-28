This will definitely not sit well with the royal family. Expect a series of gossip stories involving Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle to make headlines, as a new TV show featuring the actress's personal life is all set to hit the small screen.

The Suits actress's life will be exposed in a show titled Meet the Markles, said to be a Keeping Up with the Kardashians-style television show.

According to The Sun, Channel 4 has commissioned the show, which is expected to feature interviews with Markle's friends and family. The show is expected to bring in viewers as Markle is a hot topic right now, thanks to her romance with Prince Harry.

"Channel 4 are going to go deeper into her past than anyone before. They want to discover new things about her family. It could be dramatic," the source shared.

The show will also reveal how Harry met Markle and shed light on their love story. "Meet the Markles tells the story of some of Meghan's ancestors and how she and Harry met. The film also considers her possible future role in the royal family," the source added.

Knowing the royal family's reactions towards things that delve into their private lives, it is obvious that the Queen will not be pleased with the new show.

Markle was previously married to film and television producer Trevor Engelson. The couple separated in 2013 and Markle went on to date celebrity chef Cory Vitiello — who is notoriously known as Canada's Gordon Ramsay. Since then she has stayed away from the limelight. Meet the Markles will serve as a good way to get to know the royal girlfriend, provided it stays true to her story.

Meet the Markles is being made by BBC1's ancestry show Who Do You Think You Are? and filming began last month.

What do you expect the "expose" would reveal? Are you looking forward to the show or is it a bad idea? Let us know in the comments below.