The magic figure to form the government in the state is 31 (60 member assembly)

Tripura election result 2018 LIVE

Nagaland election result 2018 LIVE

10:55 am: Counting of vote in all 59 constituencies underway. Congress leading in 23, NPP - 14, BJP 5, UDP+HSPDP - 6

The trends in all three states point to a new political direction, it will have an effect on national politics as well. We are confident of forming Govt in all three: Kiren Rijiju,MoS Home #Tripura #Meghalaya #Nagaland pic.twitter.com/QYnbZWGVOq — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

10:17 am: Congress leads in 20 constituencies, NPP - 16, BJP - 7, UDP+HSPDP - 9

09:30 am: Out of 37 constituencies where counting of votes is underway, Congress leads in 15, NPP - 9, BJP - 5, UDP+HSPDP - 5

Seeing the earlier trends:, I feel that in Tripura BJP is going to do very well In Nagaland too, our alliance is doing very well and Congress is trailing in Meghalaya. The three results of North East are going to be very good for BJP: Ram Madhav, BJP pic.twitter.com/66V7BPCXDn — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

08:57 am: Vote counting has started in 26 out of 59 constituencies. NPP leading in 11 constituencies, Congress - 7, BJP - 5

08:32 am: Congress leading in one constituency where vote counting has begun

08:05 am: Counting of votes will be done in 13 counting centres amid tight security.

08:01 am: Re-polling at Kyndong Tuber polling station in Raliang constituency will be held from 7 am to 4 pm on Sunday.

Which party will form the next government in Meghalaya – the Congress or the NPP-BJP alliance? Will the third front consisting of UDP and HSPDP be able to upset the dreams of the national parties? Well, you will soon come to know the state assembly election 2018 results.

Stay tuned to this page as we provide you the live updates when the counting of votes begins at 8 am on Saturday, March 3.

A total of 372 candidates contested for 59 seats for Meghalaya's 60-member Assembly on February 27. The election in Williamnagar constituency was withheld after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Jonathone N Sangma was killed in an IED blast on February 18.

The Indian National Congress has contested in 59 constituencies, while NPP fielded 52 candidates and the BJP in 47. Dozens of candidates from other political parties, including The United Democratic Party (UDP), Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP), the Garo National Council (GNC) and independents are in the fray.

The exit poll by JanKiBaat-NewsX has predicted a 23-27 seats win for NPP and 8-12 seats for its ally BJP, while expecting Congress to win 13-17 seats. CVoter's exit poll has predicted that NPP will win 17-23 seats and projected that the Congress would manage to win at 13-19 seats.

08: 01 am: Re-polling at Kyndong Tuber polling station in Raliang constituency will be held from 7 am to 4 pm on Sunday.