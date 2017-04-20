At least 173 candidates who will be contesting the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections on April 23 have declared criminal cases against them. A total of 2,537 candidates from 18 political parties, including six national parties, 12 state parties, and 1051 independent candidates are contesting the elections.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) analysed affidavits filed by 2,315 candidates, of which 116 have serious criminal cases against them. A report on this was released two days ago.

Candidates with serious criminal cases

At least 23 candidates have declared cases of crimes against women such as assault or criminal force with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354), rape (IPC Section-376) etc, while one candidate, Rajesh, from Lok Jan Shakti Party has declared he has a case under Section 302 of IPC (murder) against him.

At least 15 candidates have declared cases of attempt to murder under Section 307 of IPC. Seven candidates have declared cases of kidnapping (IPC Section-365, 366, 359).

Party-wise candidates with criminal cases

At least 26 of 260 BJP candidates have criminal cases against them, while 13 face serious criminal charges.

In Congress, 35 candidates of 256 have criminal cases, while 22 have serious criminal cases.

In AAP, 21 candidates have criminal cases, while 15 have serious criminal charges.

Ten BSP candidates face serious criminal charges. As many as three of 38 candidates from NCP and one each from CPI(M) and CPI face criminal charges.