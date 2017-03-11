Manikandan Achari, Balan chettan of Kammatipaadam, enthralled the audience with his debut performance in the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer for which he bagged the Kerala State Film Award for best character actor this year. Now, the talented artiste's second movie, Ayaal Jeevichiripundu (also spelt Ayaal Jeevichiripund), has hit the screens in Kerala on Friday, March 10.

The small-budget movie, helmed by debutant Vyasan KP, also stars Vijay Babu and Marathi actress Namrata Gaikwad in main roles, and opened to a good response from the audience. Critics have tagged it to be a feel-good entertainer. The movie also features Hareesh Peradi and Thesni Khan in pivotal roles.

"Wishing my dear Manikandan chetan all the very best for his second release #AyaalJeevichirippund" Dulquer had posted on his social media pages ahead of the release of the Manikandan-starrer film.

PLOT

Murugan (Manikandan) is an illiterate fisherman, whose biggest dream is to visit Goa. Though he takes a solo trip to Goa, communication becomes a big trouble for him as he knows only Malayalam. That's when he meets a Booker Prize-winning writer John Mathew Mathan (Vijay), and the series of adventures the duo explores in Goa are narrated in the movie.

Check out what audience have to say about Ayaal Jeevichiripundu movie:

BMS USERS' COMMENTS

Its a great movie based on friendship and sends out a good message. Its a bit lagging,

but you will definitely like the climax and the second half. Dont miss such good movies

!"

One time watch. A very strange relation portrayed in good manner. Manikandan lived in

his role. Vijay Babu was good in his character. Its nice for a change"

The tagline of the movie says it all. true friendship never dies. murugan and mathan

will certainly steal your hearts. An outstanding performance contributed by both

Mr.manikandan as well as Mr.vijaybabu. being the debutant directorial venture of

Mr.Vyasan K.P he has proved his mettle as an experienced director. Mr.Hari nair visuals

given an impeccable impact especially the panoramic beauty of Goa. Those who love to be part of a feel good movie experience and value the true friendship,please watch Ayal

jeevichirippundu."

Here's critics' review on Ayaal Jeevichiripundu:

Onmanorama: After being a scriptwriter for movies such as Avathaaram, Vyasan K.P. has made a decent debut as a writer-director with Ayaal Jeevichirippundu. The movie packs a punch with beautiful characterizations and noteworthy performances. Ayal Jeevichirippundu is a feel-good movie taking one through the magical journey of adventure, laughter and tears.

Lensman review: On screen, Vijay Babu's character isn't that challenging and by behaving like a normal calm person he handles that character neatly. Murukan's character is played by Manikandan Achari. Murukan is an innocent and naïve character and with his natural openness, Manikandan succeeds in being that character. Kishor Sathya was okay. The actress who performed the role of John's wife Anjali was terribly bad. Ayal Jeevichirippundu won't inspire you or give you any great positive vibe with its content. Manikandan's performance, the scattered humour and usual sentiments helps the movie in being somewhat engaging.

Qubemedia: Ayaal Jeevichirippund is a very good entertainer which has certain quality in it. It will not disappoint you for sure and will be a treat for the ones who loves quality entertainers.

Muyals: The visuals were given to us by Hari Nair and his camera work has been superb throughout. The music direction by Ouseppachan was also very good. B Ajith Kumar had edited the flick and his cuts provided the movie, a smooth flow till the very end. As a whole, this movie named Ayal Jeevichirippund is a very good cinematic experience which will give you a fresh feel while watching the flick. It has life in it and that life makes it a movie which will worth each of the penny you spend to watch it.