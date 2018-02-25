Hours ahead of the much-anticipated Carabao Cup 2018 final between Arsenal and Manchester City, Manchester United will host Chelsea in a Premier League 2017/18 tie at Old Trafford on Sunday, February 25.

United's busy stretch of eight days, in which they clinched an FA Cup quarter-final berth with a win at Huddersfield (February 17) and secured a 0-0 draw in the Champions League Round-of-16 first-leg tie in Sevilla (February 21), comes to an end on Sunday with a chance for Jose Mourinho's side to reclaim the second spot on the league table.

Notably, Liverpool leapfrogged the Red Devils to the second spot with a 4-1 win over West Ham United in their league meeting on Saturday, February 24.

Third-placed United facing pressure from Sunday's opponents

Ander Herrera, who starred in United's league win at Old Trafford over Antonio Conte's men last season, will not be available for the high-profile clash on Sunday as he is set for a long stint on the sidelines, following a muscle injury he picked up in the Champions League match against Sevilla.

Doubts over Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo's availability is a cause of concern but the return of Eric Bailly boosts the United defense. Romelu Lukaku's goal drought against the top-eight league teams in the ongoing season and Paul Pogba's allegedly strained relationship with Mourinho have attracted a lot of attention as well.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have a chance to displace United from the third spot. The Blues, with 53 points, are sitting three points behind their Sunday's opponents.

After suffering shock defeats against AFC Bournemouth and Watford in the first week of February, Conte's men have recovered well, clinching three positive results, including a 1-1 draw at home against La Liga giants Barcelona in their Champions League last-16 outing on February 21.

When is the match and how to watch it live

The Premier League 2017/18 tie between Manchester United and Chelsea will start 22:05 pm GMT, 7:35 pm IST.

Live streaming and TV coverage