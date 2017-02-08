Man jailed for feeding his hamster LSD and cannabis

  • February 8, 2017 18:57 IST
    By RSPCA
Man jailed for feeding his hamster LSD and cannabis Close
Corey Lee Destrow, 22, of Brock Close, Lancaster and Nchinmunya Ntembe, 22, of Cypress Close, Lancaster have been charged with animal cruelty offences after the video emerged online. Ntembe, admitted five animal cruelty offences, including failing to meet the needs of two dogs.
loading image
IBT TV
Watch oldest giant panda in captivity celebrate 37th birthday
Most popular