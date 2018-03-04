A man shot himself in the head in front of the White House without any apparent reason on March 3.

Just before noon local time (5 pm GMT), the man, reportedly, walked towards the White House's fence on Pennsylvania Avenue. He then took out a concealed handgun and fired several shots.

The United States Secret Service -- a federal law enforcement agency under the US Department of Homeland Security -- said that the firing was not aimed at the White House, which is the official residence and workplace of the US President.

Though according to The Washington Post, the man was in a large crowd when he started firing, luckily no one was injured.

CNN reported that a law enforcement source told them that the deceased first shot his mobile phone and then shot himself. Authorities are still not sure about the motive behind the shooting as no suicide note was found.

However, in a book retrieved from the scene, officers came across some muddled sentences.

The man has been identified, but authorities are withholding his name as they are waiting for notifications from his family.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were not present at the White House when the incident occurred. They were at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

"We are aware of the incident. The President has been briefed. I refer you to the Secret Service for any more information," CNN quoted Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley as saying.

Very recently, a Tennessee woman was arrested for ramming her vehicle into the barrier at 17th and E streets with a gun in hand. She also tried to trespass into the White House earlier.